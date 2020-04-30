|
Susan Holly-Newman
Susan Holly-Newman, age 70, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.
Sue was born in Waupaca, Wisconsin on January 23, 1950, the daughter of the late Tom and Mary (Jardine) Holly. Growing up in Waupaca Sue had many friends and developed a love for all animals. The Holly home was always a welcoming place for both. While there were many different pets (including a snake, a crow, and a squirrel) over the years that Sue lovingly cared for, her horse, Chico, was always her favorite. Her love for animals extended to the smallest insects, as you would find her working with determination to release a spider or bug from inside to out. Reading books and putting together puzzles were also favorite hobbies. Sue graduated from Waupaca High School in 1968. In high school she excelled in academics and was valedictorian of her class. Sue was a member of the National Honor Society and played the glockenspiel beautifully in the Waupaca High band.
After graduating from UW-Oshkosh with a Bachelor's degree in education and a Guidance Counselor's Masters degree, Sue began her career at Wausau East High in 1976. On July 4, 1979 Sue married Thomas Newman in Waupaca and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage. Sue continued her career in her husband's hometown at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High where she served the students until her retirement in 2007. Sue received an outstanding recognition award for her hard work and commitment as a guidance counselor. Sue was devoted to the students and her profession.
Sue loved being with family and spending time at the Miner Lake family cottage in Waupaca. You could find her feeding the fish and turtles that came to visit her on the dock. She also loved traveling to be with family who had moved to Arizona, Georgia and Kentucky.
Sue was friendly, accepting and kind and always had a welcoming smile and hardy laugh. She maintained her pleasant demeanor throughout her life and her time at Woodside.
Sue is survived by her brothers: John (Laura) Holly, Green Bay, WI and Tom (Kim) Holly, Rome, GA; her brothers-in-law: Jim (Connie) Newman and Jeff Newman, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, brother-in-law: Randy Binting, Gilbert, AZ and sister-in-law Sally Newman, LaCrosse, WI; nieces and nephews: Brian (Naomi) Holly; Erica Olsen; Kevin (Kelly) Holly; Andrew Holly; Nathan Holly; Holly Binting; Anna Binting; Asa Holly; Aaron Holly; Tracie Newman; Kayla Newman; grandnephews: Bryce and Declan Olsen; Jax and Jordy Holly. Sue was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents, Tom and Mary Holly, and her sister Nancy Binting.
The Holly family extends a special thank you to the Woodside Villa Memory Care facility and Unity Hospice staff for their compassionate care of Sue.
A memorial service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at Holly Funeral Home at a date to be determined. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Waupaca, Wisconsin. A memorial has been established in Sue's name.
