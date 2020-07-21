1/1
Susan (Teska) Huhn
1959 - 2020
Susan (Teska) Huhn

McAllister -

Susan L. (Teska) Huhn, 61, of McAllister, Wis. died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, July 17, 2020 after losing her struggle with breast cancer. She was born January 15, 1959 to the late Bernard and Dorothy (Holewinski) Teska.

Susan had served with the Army National Guard earlier in her life. Most of her employment career was spent with the Boeing Corp. working in California. She retired in 2015 and returned to Wisconsin. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, crafting, playing cards and making puzzles.

Susan is survived by her son, Daniel Huhn of Yorba Linda, Calif.; two brothers, Timothy (Vicki) Teska of Dane, Wis. and Frederick Teska of West Allis, Wis.; two sisters, Karoline (Jeff) Heytens of Franklin, Wis. and Lauren (Kevin) Wickman of McAllister; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

No service will be held at this time.

A special thank you is extended to the Cancer team at Bellin Health-Oconto and to Unity Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hansenonionmartell.com.

Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home is assisting the family.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
