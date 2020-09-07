Susan Jadin
New Franken - Susan "Sue" M. Jadin, 72, New Franken, died suddenly Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born in the Town of Casco on February 18, 1948 to the late Peter M. and Frances A. (Blahnik) Lauscher.
She was raised on the family homestead until Francis "Fran" A. Jadin swept her off her feet and they were married on June 10, 1967 at Holy Trinity Church, Casco.
They moved to New Franken, started their family, and built a home where many family traditions took root and many great memories were made. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Always putting the needs of her family before hers, every holiday was magical, all needs were met, and all were loved with all her heart.
Early on, Sue and Fran engaged the family in many family activities from fishing to snowmobiling, but boating emerged as the activity in which they spent the majority of their summers. Many trips were taken on the Great Lakes and into Canada. As a member of the Green Bay Boating Club and the Green Bay Yacht Club, many friends were made through-out the boating community.
Sue and Fran were fortunate to enjoy a long and relaxing retirement, after raising a family, it was now their time to enjoy life together. They took many trips to exciting destinations, made many new friends, and developed new hobbies. Once the opportunity arose, Sue was able to purse the hobby she always dreamed about. She learned how to quilt. She joined several quilting groups including The Thimbleberries and Heart and Friends. She passionately learned new quilting techniques with the community at The Silver Thimble. Her pride in her work and talent could always be seen in the finished product.
During her life, she shared her talents for the betterment of her community. When the girls were young, Sue rallied the moms in the neighborhood to start the local 4H Club, The Champion Sparkplugs, and served as a youth instructor of knitting, crocheting, and cooking. She spent many years promoting safe boating as a WI DNR Basic Boating instructor. She also used her talents to sew quilts and knit hats, scarves, and mittens for those who needed a little extra comfort in their lives. Proudly, she served at her local voting poll to promote "our right to vote".
Faith was a very important part of Sue's life and it guided her throughout her entire life. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Champion and she spent many hours of prayer and reflection at her "special place" Our Lady of Good Help Chapel, Robinsonville. She shared her devotion with the community as she served as a Member of the St Joseph's Parish council, Trustee, and as a member of the Seven Apostolate Sisters. She enthusiastically helped others as she served funeral luncheons, created prayer shawls, and worked with the St. Joseph's Quilters.
She was an extremely humble woman, In her quiet time, Sue enjoyed ending the day by having a cocktail with Fran on the patio, enjoying the nature in her back yard, reading a good book, or stitching a project. She also enjoyed getting together with family and friends for dinner, stopping by the club to socialize, or hosting a Packer party.
Most importantly, family made the top of Sue's list!
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, 2 months and 25 days, Francis, three daughters, Teri (Shawn) Postell, Wrightstown; Karen (Mark) Wells, Kris Jadin, all of Green Bay; one granddaughter, Hattie (Cooper ) Green; one great granddaughter, Justice Wells; special four-legged family members include, Opie, Frank and Journey; two sisters, Rosemary Wegner, Denmark; Marion Wery, Sturgeon Bay; two sisters in-law and one brother in law, Edith Lauscher, Town of Casco; Shirley and Noris Jadin, New Franken; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Frances Lauscher, her infant sister Josephine Lauscher: two brothers, Peter Jr., and Paul; two brothers in-law and one sister in law, Kenneth Wery, Arnold and (Doris "Peggy") Jadin. Her father in law and mother in law, Albert and Libbie (Mercier) Jadin and one grandson, Mark Wells Jr.
Friends may call 3:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Champion. (5996 County Road K, New Franken, Wi. 54229)
Closing parish prayer service 7:00 pm on Wednesday.
Visitation will continue between 9:15 and 10:45 am on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Church in Champion.
The funeral will be private at 11:00 am on Thursday with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating.
Entombment in the Shrine of The Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
Covid-19 virus precautions advised by social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing while in the church, please.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME LUXEMBURG is assisting the Jadin Family. www.mcmahonfh.com