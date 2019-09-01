|
|
Susan Kay Bonn
SUAMICO - Susan Kay Bonn, 68, passed away unexpectedly while doing one of her favorite pastimes, camping by Lake Michigan, this past Monday, August 26, 2019. She was enjoying her retirement to the fullest with travel and spending time with friends and family. "Life is better when it's fun".
Susan was born November 11, 1950 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to Robert and Jean Vance. Her passion for travel and being by the water began early through many family vacations with her three younger siblings, Linda, Robert Jr. and Janet.
After high school, Susan trekked to Marquette, Michigan in the Upper Peninsula to study elementary education at Northern Michigan University. There she would meet her sea captain, Kenneth Bonn, and the two were married January 23, 1971. The couple had two children, Kenlyn and Matthew. As a family, they would spend most weekends on Lake Michigan boating, on the snowmobile trails of Northern Michigan and many memorable vacations together.
Susan taught elementary education for 29 years in the Howard-Suamico School District where she nurtured many young minds with her passion for nature, science, adventures and history. She built ever-lasting friendships with her fellow teachers.
Susan had a passion and love for lighthouses; she was always the beacon that guided her family. She is survived by her husband, Ken; daughter, Kenlyn (Craig) Bonn; son, Matthew (Lisa) Bonn; grandson, Carter; brother Robert (Susan) Vance and sisters, Linda Yuhnke, Janet (Jurgen) Ruf.
Family and friends may pay their final respects on Wednesday, September 4 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay WI. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in her name for donation to causes important to her.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019