Susan "Sue" Kropp
Bellevue - Susan "Sue" Kropp, age 59, Bellevue resident, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, with her husband and caring daughters by her side. She passed away from complications caused by COVID-19.
Sue was born September 8, 1961, in DePere, Wisconsin, to the late Roger and Anne (Huguet) Bressers. She graduated from East DePere High School in 1979. From there she went to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and graduated with a teaching degree, specializing in Special Education. On June 20, 1986, Sue married Steven Kropp. She taught at Luxemburg-Casco for 15 years as a Special Education teacher, retiring from teaching in 1998. Sue then chose to stay home to take care of her daughters and attend to her chronic health issues. Later she worked for Filtration Services recently retiring in March, which allowed her to spend time with her granddaughter.
Sue was an amazing person, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her whole life was dedicated to her family and to helping and taking care of others. She was the strongest, most resilient woman, who never let anything stand in her way of being there for the ones she loved. One of her passions was reading. You could always find her sitting on the deck, soaking up the sun, with a good book in her hands. If she wasn't reading, you would find her tending to the yard and her flowers. She enjoyed collecting decorative birdhouses and snowmen. Words could never do her justice. Sue will be missed dearly by every person who was lucky enough to meet her.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Steven Kropp and their two daughters, Shanna (Phillip) Willems and Staci Kropp, two grandchildren, Peyton and Ada Willems; her brothers: Bill (Kathy) Bressers, John (Diane) Bressers and Michael Bressers, as well as many in-laws, nephews, nieces, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Bressers, her brother, Jim Bressers, and nephew, Nick Bressers.
Because of the circumstances in which Susan has passed, the family is choosing to hold a private funeral service with Deacon Bill Burkel officiating. A public celebration of Sue's life will be held at a future date to be announced. Online condolences may be sent to Sue's family at www.prokowall.com
. Cards and letters may be directed to: Proko-Wall Funeral Home 1630 East Mason St., Green Bay, WI 54302.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care of Sue.