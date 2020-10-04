Susan Krouth
Green Bay - Susan Krouth, 79, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born September 27, 1941 in Cornell, WI to Jack and Bernice (Eide) Dickinson. She was a 1959 graduate of Cornell High School. In November of 1983 she married Robert Krouth in Brown County Wisconsin. Susan was a graduate of UW Eau Claire with her master's in teaching. She taught Accounting for Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for 40 years where she made many great friendships with her colleagues that she carried with her throughout her life. So many of them keep in touch and visited Susan as she battled with Pancreatic cancer. She was so thankful for the almost monthly lunches with her NWTC friends whom brought beautiful memories.
Susan was an animal lover and was always ready to take care of those in need. She was eager to take care of any of the neighborhood animals. This was always her priority. Susan was always willing to listen any one that needed to talk.
Susan is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Myriam; niece, Samantha; brother-in-law, Steve; niece, Sarah (John) and their son, Sebastian; her aunt Eleonor Larson and her family; and beloved friends Deborah (Jim) O'Connell, and her incredible neighbors and friends that selflessly cared for her as her illness progressed: Jane Riutta, Dot and Don, Shayna and Brad, and Karen, Phil and Lydia. You all truly made a difference in Susan's life and we are grateful for all of you!
Susan is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, Jack and Bernice; as well as her sister, Sally.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. The Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Cornell Cemetery in Cornell, WI. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
Memorials may be given to Hidden Paws Network and St Jude Children Hospital
The Dickinson family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Deborah O'Connell, Unity Hospice, especially Jessica and for the many visits that her many teachers and students that became her friends from NWTC - you know who you are- we felt truly blessed knowing that our beloved Susan was surrounded by so much love.