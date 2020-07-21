Susan Libert
Green Bay - Susan M. Libert, nee Prokash, passed away peacefully at 65 on July 13, 2020 in the arms of the love of her life, Gary, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Susie was born on April 1, 1955 in Algoma, WI to parents Sylvester and Louise. She graduated with high honors from East High School and participated in the Junior Achievement program. She also attended Pan Am Airline attendants' school. Susie was a talented musician, playing the piano and glockenspiel in her high school band. Susie worked various jobs in Green Bay and Wausaukee. Her last employment before her illness was at Wally's Spot Supper Club where she made many friends and took pride in her dedication to serving others.
Susie loved people and always put others before herself. Whoever walked into her home was made to feel welcomed and loved. She prided herself on her home. She loved all living things, especially her dogs. Susan showed immense strength through her illness and was truly courageous beyond words.
Susan is preceded in death by her son, Chad Libert; father, Sylvester Prokash; brothers, Steven, Mark, and Michael Prokash; niece, Dawn Prokash; and her dogs, Damen, Buddy, Bill, and Zoe.
Susan is survived by her husband, Gary Markert; mother, Louise Prokash; sister, Pamela Deprey; brother, Jim (Erma) Prokash(NC); mother-in-law, Laverne Markert (Fond du Lac); sisters-in-law, Cathy Prokash (Chicago), Cathy Prokash (Wausaukee), Lisa (Brian) Peterson (Malone, WI), Mary (Greg) Mumm(VA); brothers-in-law, Michael (Laura) Markert (Milwaukee), John (Susan) Markert (Denver); special nephew, Chris; special friends, Tracy, Mickey and Marlis; and her beloved dog, Stella.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Unity Hospice and to all at the Bellin Health Clinic's Cancer Team.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021. Condolences may be sent to the family online through www.simplycremationgb.com
