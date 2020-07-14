Susan M. Koch
Howard - One of the few advantages of dying from metastatic breast cancer, is that you have time to write your own obituary. (The other advantage is receiving cards and phone calls from people you haven't heard from in a very long time.)
I was born in Algoma, WI on March 20, 1964, at Algoma Memorial Hospital to Kenneth and Shirley Koch. Attended Algoma High, graduated a couple of times from NWTC with a Clerk Typist certificate, and Supervisory Management degree and nearly completed my Graphic Communications degree. I lived most of my life near my childhood city of Algoma, moved to Brussels, WI for about 20 years and now reside in my dream home in Green Bay, WI.
In my professional life, I was forever a student, always learning, whether it was for the job or for a hobby. I worked for many years in the grocery business. I then found my love of the printing world when I started working at the Algoma Record-Herald. I moved on to the Green Bay Press-Gazette then moved on to Heyrman Printing. My career ended at Oneida Printing where I was able to release my inner creativity as a graphic artist.
Many thanks to all the kind-hearted nurses and doctors at Bellin Cancer Team and Green Bay Oncology. Thank you to Father John Bergstadt and Pastoral Minister Ruth Holloway for spiritual guidance. Much heart-felt thanks to my sister Nan, and brother Jon for supporting me in this journey.
And to my circle of friends: Linda, Bobby & Sue, Jodi, Renee, Mary Jo, Dawn, Jackie, Nancy, Teresa & Jim, and Gail — I want to thank you for walking me through this journey each and every day. One little prayer, one card, one small text, a visit, or one short phone call is all that it took to push me through a day.
I was preceded in death by quite a few angels—my amazing parents, Kenneth and Shirley Koch (nee Stephenson), grandparents on both sides, Herbert and Mercedes Stephenson (nee Marr) and Herb and Martha Koch, my beloved brother Joel Koch and my beautiful baby niece Jessica Lea Koch as well as special friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. I am survived by my four siblings, Stephen (wife Audrey) Koch, Robert (wife Judy) Koch, Nan (husband Brian) McCosky, Jon (wife Julie) Koch, and many much-loved nieces and nephews, plus my circle of friends.
My beloved friends and family, how precious you all have been to me. Knowing and loving each one of you is what made my life's story. We will meet again, joyfully, on the other side.
Life is beautiful, happy to have been here.
Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00PM on Friday, July 17 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave. Howard, (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale). The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4:00PM with Father Jim Lucas officiating. Sue's request was to be cremated, and laid to rest with her mother. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
* Because of COVID-19, the church requires facemasks and social distancing, maximum capacity of 200 people in the building. There will be no dinner following the mass. Thank you for understanding.