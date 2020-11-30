Susan Marie DeBeck (Sooz)Suamico - Susan Marie DeBeck, age 74, Suamico, passed away Saturday, November 29, 2020 after coping with numerous health issues. Susan was born April 20, 1946 in Green Bay to the late John and Irene (Lannoye) Last. Susan graduated from West High School and married Ronald Lee DeBeck on September 4,1965. Ronald and Susan were married for 55 years. Susan was employed by Sears and Fort Howard Paper before becoming a full-time mom to sons, John (Green Bay) and Edward (Holland, MI). Susan later worked by sewing and crafting items for The Strawberry Patch in Kaukauna, Wi and flower arranging for the Henry House in Suamico, WI. She was also employed by Aim Variety and most recently by Reading Connections in Green Bay. Susan was an avid reader and had a love for all things nature including frogs, flowers, plants, gardening, and the fall colors. She was also a very talented seamstress, was creative artistically, and enjoyed crafts, bicycle riding, and photography.Susan is survived by her husband Ronald (Suamico); sons John (Green Bay) and Edward (Holland, MI); brother and sister-in-law Orville and Susan Last (Suamico); niece Amanda Last; nephews Carl (Bonnie) Last; Lucas Rastia; and Josh Rastia (Nicole Cornell). Susan is also survived by her life-long friends Mary Bowers, Connie Greiser and Kathy Basden. Susan is further survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law Lee DeBeck; Bob and Tina DeBeck; Gerald and Gloria DeBeck; Bob and Bonnie Vanderleest; Don and Kathy Dickert; (all of Green Bay) as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.Susan was preceded in death by her parents John and Irene Last; father and mother-in-law William and Doris DeBeck; sister and brother-in-law Cheryl and Joe Rastia; sister-in-law Nancy DeBeck; brother-in-law Bill DeBeck; and niece Jennifer Last.Susan was always interested in the human body and how it worked, so therefore she decided to donate her body to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Public Health to benefit medical training and research.As per Susan's wishes, there will be no gathering or services.