Susan Marie Kocken
Green Bay - Susan Marie Kocken (formerly Johnson and Cordle), 64, of Green Bay, WI and Rockledge, FL, beloved wife of Anthony A. Kocken, departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Sue was born on August 30, 1955, in Green Bay and was the youngest daughter of the late Arthur and Ann (Nies) Johnson. She graduated Green Bay West High School in 1973, NWTC, and at age 42 completed her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Lakeland College. So proud of this accomplishment, she wrote "Did it Grandpa" on her tasseled mortar board. She married her beloved Tony Kocken in 1991, who generously, lovingly and faithfully embraced her and her young boys as if his own.
As a teenager, Sue was a proud member of the Northern Step Drill Team of which she helped the team win numerous local, state and national competitions. She began her career as a civil servant with the FBI in Washington, DC. After moving back to Wisconsin, she continued to serve the State of Wisconsin for 35+ years starting as a typist at the Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and ending as a Senior Environmental Grants Specialist at the Dept. of Natural Resources. She was passionate in assisting groups in protecting the environment and setting aside natural areas for future generations. After her retirement, she enjoyed becoming a snowbird, then permanently escaping the WI winters with Tony to their condo in FL.
Sue was very talented in decorating, needlework and many other creative endeavors. She was thankful for all of her dear "fur babies" who seemed to understand her on another level. Her heart, mind and body were broken because of traumas, difficulties, betrayals and failures she endured throughout her life; yet she tried to persevere with dignity and strength, as her mom did.
She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Sue will be missed by her husband, her rock, of 29 years, Anthony Kocken; her boys, Benjamin (Tammy) Cordle of De Pere and Christopher (Jennifer) Cordle of Houston, TX; and her grandchildren Aiden, Ella and Faith. She also leaves behind her sisters; Barbara (Darrell) Freeman of Oneida and Carol (Tom) Vandenbusch of Wausau; and her in-laws, Glen and Paula Kocken, Arnie Roemaat, Dennis and Peggy Kocken, Jeff and Chris Kocken and Frank and Cindy Kocken; and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Art and Ann Johnson; her mother- and father-in-law, Albert and Marlene Kocken; along with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and in-laws.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Susan Kocken family and they will be forwarded on.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in Sue's name to benefit the CP Center and The Door County Land Trust.