Susan Maryann Vagvolgyi Tischler
Howard - Susan Maryann Vagvolgyi Tischler 68, Howard, WI. passed peacefully into God's arms with her family by her side on April 4, 2019.
Born on August 4,1950 in Bridgeport, CT. to the late Elmer and Bertha Vagvolgyi, Sue grew up in Stratford, CT. There she graduated from Stratford High School in 1968 where she participated in numerous activities including Track and Field, Basketball and Drum and Bugle Corps.
In 1980 Sue met, and a year later married, her true love, Jeff Tischler. They were blessed to have and share the joy of raising two wonderful daughters, Jennifer and Jessica.
In 1992 the family moved to Green Bay and set up their new home in a welcome and loving neighborhood.
Sue worked a number of jobs in and around Green Bay. Without question her main passion and joy were her family and friends. Sue always had the time and energy to share with those she loved. Her heart was filled with joy whenever she was with those people for whom she cared the most, but her ultimate joy was in the company of her two cherished granddaughters, Eva and Mina. Her love for these two angels will be eternal.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Richard. She is survived by family members who love her dearly, husband Jeff, daughters Jennifer Carlisle and Jessica Sauer (husband Ted). Granddaughters Eva and Mina Sauer. Brother Bill Vagas (wife Debbie), and brother Elmer Vagvolgyi (wife Linda). Close friend and Sister in Law Sally Osorio (husband Felix).
May all of those people who loved and cared for Sue share their Love and Caring with everyone they encounter throughout their lives. All of these loving people are invited to a memorial service at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:00 am.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019