Susan McMaster
Seymour - Susan Ann McMaster, 73, former Seymour resident, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her residence. The daughter of Roland and Lois (Bracker) Maquardt was born February 24, 1946, in Green Bay. On September 28, 1968, she married James McMaster in Green Bay, and the couple raised two children. James preceded her in death on September 7, 2010.
Susan began her working life as a teacher and later worked as a teacher's aide in order to spend more time with her family. She also worked with Jim at Schroeder's Flowers in Green Bay and the couple owned and operated Cheezy Jim's Pizza in Seymour. Susan enjoyed antiquing, crafting, and gardening. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters: Jennifer (Dave Moga) McMaster, West St. Paul, MN; and Kimberly (Christopher) Hoffman, Los Angeles, CA; five grandchildren: Eleanor and Elise Moga, and Acacia, Bronwyn, and Mathiam Hoffman; five siblings: David Marquardt, Green Bay; Rev. Ralph (Dorothy) Marquardt, Chetek; Linda (Roger) Henkelmann, Florida; Karl (Linda) Marquardt, De Pere, and Paul Marquardt, Virginia; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Susan was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Sandy Marquardt.
Friends are invited to gather at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with Susan's brother, Rev. Ralph Marquardt, officiating.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff of Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019