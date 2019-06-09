Services Newcomer Funeral Home 340 S Monroe Ave Green Bay , WI 54301 920-432-4841 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Newcomer Funeral Home 340 S Monroe Ave Green Bay , WI 54301 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Newcomer Funeral Home 340 S Monroe Ave Green Bay , WI 54301 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Susan Morgan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Morgan

Green Bay - Passed with peace and grace on June 6, 2019, this is the story of Susan Alice Morgan, an incredible woman that was loved and embraced by many. Sue's life began on February 15, 1943, the daughter of Edgar and Mary Elizabeth St. Clair. Life at a young age was difficult for Sue and when she was 12, she and her younger brothers were placed at St. Joseph's Orphanage. There she was met by her first angel on earth, Joyce Hurkman, who, along with her husband, Neil, and 7 young daughters, took her into their home at the age of 17. A year later a second angel would come into her life by the name of Harry Morgan. The moment he laid eyes upon her, he knew that she would be his bride and it was true. One year later they were married at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. In a short time, they were blessed with 4 children and Sue would take great joy in the wonderful times that she and Harry would create.



Being a wife and mother may have been the highest paid jobs on her resume (she would say "in more ways than one"). She could also list foster mom, softball coach, sideline fan, best booyah maker, CEO of the first Brookridge Street Block Party, bridge player, golf league champion, and tourist, as she and Harry were able to travel throughout the country and world. They especially loved playing cribbage by the beach each winter in Hawaii. However, the job that she embraced the most was that of grandmother. The word "no" would become amiss from her vocabulary during these years, except when it came to Harry, that is (she's smiling right now). They enjoyed spending time together with them Up North and at family celebrations and activities.



Sue accepted her path these past few years with strength and dignity. As she was confined to her bed, she and Harry spent a lot of time together sharing stories of moments past and the wonderful life that they lived together. The love between them was remarkable and touching to those fortunate enough to be a part of their lives. It would be remiss to not mention the duo channel changers that they each had because everyone knows who won that fight. Good for you, Sue!



Sue is forever remembered by her loving husband of 56 years, Harry, and their children Therese Cibula, MaryPat (Joe) Lett, Dan Morgan, and Jim Morgan. She will be missed by her grandchildren D.J. (fiancé, Jacqueline Paplham), Zac (Jaclyn), and Julianna Cibula; Joey, Sammy, and Alex Lett, and Liz Morgan; and her great-granddaughter Aliza Cibula. She is also survived by her brothers Dick (Sue), Ed (Angie), John, and Bob (Loretta). She is further survived by her sisters-in laws Dorothy Van Den Berg, Ann (Ralph) Abts, Shirley Morgan, Wanda Maddux, Dorrie Morgan and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by several brothers- and sisters-in-law.



Visitation will be at Newcomer Funeral Home, 340 S. Monroe Ave, Tuesday, June 11, from 10AM-noon. A Memorial Service will be held at noon at the funeral home with Ann Froelich, Pastoral Associate, St. Matthew Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Unity Hospice or the Salvation Army. A special thank you for all of the care and compassion that Sue received from Joanna and all of the nurses at Unity Hospice.