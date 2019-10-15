Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
3009 Bay Settlement Rd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
3009 Bay Settlement Rd.
Susan R. "Sue" Fisher


1952 - 2019
Susan R. "Sue" Fisher Obituary
Susan "Sue" R. Fisher

- - Susan "Sue" R. Fisher, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1952, in Menasha, Wisconsin to the late Joseph and Ruth (Mauthe) Kaiser. Sue was a graduate of St. Mary's High School Menasha and UW Stevens Point with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Sue had a strong network of friends. She served as the glue in the family and was always there to visit, bake cookies, cook meals, play a few hands of cards or organize the next holiday. Sue had a strong commitment to teaching and learning. She was a devout Catholic and was involved with the church. Sue had a passion for Door County and reading. She had a never-ending love for family, kids, and her grandkids.

Sue will be sadly missed by her children, Ben, Joe (Casey), and Rachel Fisher; grandchildren, Lincoln, Evelyn, and Theodore; sisters, Sandy (Dennis) Kositzke, Noreen (Mike) James, and Mary (Dave) Lotzer; Dave (MaryBeth) Fisher; sisters-in-law, Trish Kaiser and Marlene Fisher-Gensler; brothers-in-law, Louis Quella, John (Sharon) Fisher, and Steve (Becky) Fisher; close friends, Pat (Gary) Davister and Eileen (Roger) Breitrick. She was further survived by many other special friends that were like family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Kaiser; sister, Joanne Quella; uncles, Ed Kaiser and Arnold Fisher; her in-laws, Bernard (Ethel) Fisher and Elizabeth "Liz" Fisher; brother-in-law, Mark Fisher.

Friends may call at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Rd., on Thursday, October 17, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial follow at 7:00 p.m. with Fr. Tim Shillcox O.Praem and Abbot Gary Neville concelebrating. Burial will be St. Mary's Cemetery in Menasha. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy a memorial will be established in Susan's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
