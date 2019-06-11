|
Susan Rydzewski
Luxemburg - Susan M. Rydzewski, 61, Pilsen, died early Saturday morning, June 8, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1957 to the late Ardeal A. and Irene A. (Piszczek) Ledvina in Green Bay. She graduated from Luxemburg-Casco High School and worked at the Fort Howard Company, she volunteered at the Luxemburg-Casco Schools and was her brother John's right hand farm hand along with babysitting many of her nieces and nephews. Sue was a wonderful caregiver for her Mother, who entered Heaven, 03-09-19. On October 14, 1983 Sue married Thomas J. Rydzewski at St. Joseph Church in Pilsen. Together they have a beautiful daughter, Nicole, the love and center of their lives.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Tom and loving daughter Nicole; sisters and brothers, Mary Jane Chervenka, Denmark; Carol (Lloyd) Kwasny, Green Bay; Pat (Dale) Jandrain, Luxemburg; Joanne (Lee) Ledvina, Kewaunee; Jim (Mary) Ledvina, John (Leah) Ledvina, all of Luxemburg; brothers in law, Dennis (Joanne) Rydzewski, Darboy; John (Mary) Rydzewski, Milwaukee; Peter Rydzewski, Two Rivers; nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her father in law and mother in law, Ralph and Bernice Rydzewski; one brother in law, Denis Chervenka.
Friends may call at St. Therese Parish, St. Joseph - St. John Site in Pilsen, 9:00 to 10:45 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral 11:00 am on Thursday at the church with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pilsen.
Sue was a beautiful, compassionate, hardworking and loving wife, mother and sister. She was completely selfless and always thought of others and put others before herself. She was a wonderful wife to her husband, Tom and the best mother to their daughter, Nicole. She always liked to surprise others with gifts to make them feel loved and special. Sue always had a kind word and gave great advice when asked. She was reliable and always was available when someone needed her. She loved reading, gardening, flowers, canning, working at the home farm and spending time with her family. She was an excellent cook, gardener and homemaker. She spent a lot of her life caring for her elderly mother and always went out of her way to help others. She always brought light and sunshine wherever she went. She was always so happy, cheerful and willing to pitch in to help without being asked. She had a beautiful smile that would light up the room whenever she entered. She was so beautiful inside and out. Sue was such a beautiful woman and the perfect role model. She always knew what to do to make others feel better and was so wise. She knew so much information about everything and always surprised others with her knowledge and wit. One quote that she found and always liked was "What if you woke up today with only the things that you thanked God for yesterday?"
Sue will be dearly and deeply missed and loved by so many.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2019