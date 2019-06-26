|
Susan Tiesling
Green Bay - Susan Carla Tiesling passed peacefully into our Lord's outreached arms on Saturday, June 22, 2019. We will miss her dearly. Sue was born on January 30, 1952 to Florence and Lester Fieck. She was the eldest of 9 children. Sue married Gregory Tiesling and they had 3 children. They were married almost 50 years.
Greg and Sue loved to volunteer in their community throughout their years together. Sue had a special place in her heart for the Special Olympics and volunteered many years in Ashwaubenon alongside Johnny Gray. She was also recognized by the Kennedy's for her outstanding service. Sue also dedicated many years to the Optimist Club activities and to the Moose Charities. She instilled her love of volunteering in her family as we worked alongside her in our community. Sue and her husband Greg loved the nightlife, following their favorite band SPIN, and dancing all night long most weekends with many friends. They also loved to travel, going on many cruises and long family vacations throughout the states. No matter where you knew Sue from, you almost always saw her with her black leather fanny pack. She dedicated many years to being a homemaker as well as a few jobs throughout the years. These include banquet waitressing, selling homes, driving dealer trades, and subbing as a courier for the Green Bay News Chronicle.
A special thanks to the dedicated staff at DaVita and to Unity Hospice which made her final days peaceful. They were simply amazing and helped us tremendously.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents Florence and Lester Fieck, their son Troy Tiesling, and brother-in-law Michael Tiesling. She is survived by her husband of over 49 years Gregory Tiesling, her children Tracy (Mike) Kubica and Chris (Marlene) Tiesling, her grandchildren Lucas, Liz, and Jacob (Shelby Figlinski) Kubica, and great-granddaughter Maci Kubica. Sue is also survived by her siblings Peggy (James) Pesmark, Debbie (Rob) Parks, Wendy DeFord, Judi Lee, Lori, Rick, Anthony, and Robert (Shanell Fletcher) Fieck. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Bernice (Francis) Tiesling-Ehlers, and Greg's sisters Robin(Tom) Tiesling, Jill (Scott) Cole, and Cynde (Tia) Tiesling.
Friends and family are invited to attend Sue's Celebration of Life at Jacob's Well Church, 3340 Lineville Rd, Green Bay, WI 54313 for Visitation at 10am, Service at 11am, and a lunch to follow, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Cards can be sent to 2243 Magy Lane, Green Bay, WI 54313. Simply Cremation assisted the family. Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2019