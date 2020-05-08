|
|
Susan Wallander
Allouez - Susan Lynn Wallander, of Green Bay, Wisconsin age 64, left this earth very unexpectedly and way too soon on May 4, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1955 to the late Edwin and Sylvia (Kouba) Wanek in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Sue earned her Master's Degree from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Sue's greatest love was her children, grandchildren and spending time with them was her absolute favorite pastime. If Sue was not at home enjoying the tranquility of her patio and backyard, she would be out shopping, enjoying a relaxing lunch, with family or friends. During the summer and fall months Door County was always a place for certain that Sue would visit. Sue enjoyed traveling nationally or internationally whether it be with friends or for business. Sue spent more than 20 years working in the field of nutritional supplements and enjoyed her work very much, she was employed at Terry Naturally EuroPharma.
She is survived by her sons; Ryan and Tyler (Candice) Wallander, grandchildren; Glen, Danica and Piper Sue. Sue is further survived by her siblings; Richard (Sandi) Wanek, David (Judy) Wanek, Kenneth (Kathy) Wanek, Jeanne Rozum, Donald (Ruth) Wanek, Allen (Ellen) Wanek and Sharon (Steve) Leitzke as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Sylvia Wanek, aunts and uncles.
Sue is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be offered to Golden House or to the memorial fund being established in Sue's memory.
Due to current federal and state recommendations regarding COVID19 safety, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Information regarding future service arrangements as well as online condolences may be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020