Suzanne Katch
Seymour - Suzanne "Sue" M. Katch, 73, of Seymour passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her home. The daughter of Herbert and Helen (Kitzinger) Spaude was born May 26, 1946, and was a 1964 graduate of Seymour High School. On October 3, 1970, she married David Katch at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Seymour, and the couple raised one daughter.
Sue worked for Chilton Globe for many years, and also worked as a custodian for the Seymour school district. She enjoyed going to farmers markets and craft shows. Sue also liked canning and everyone loved her pickles! She found peace while spending time on the pontoon boat or going to Wisconsin Dells.
Survivors include her husband, David, Seymour; one daughter, Laurie (Jeff) Olson, Oneida; two children: Dalton (special friend, Carly Dellemann) Ambrosius, Suamico, and Owen Olson, Oneida; siblings: Julie Spaude, Green Bay, Tom (Michelle) Spaude, Green Bay, Jim (Shelby) Felton, Appleton, Bonnie (Byron) Wendt, Appleton, and Donnie (Janet) Spaude, Shiocton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Darlene Egnarski, Pulaski; Dale (Jean) Katch, Seymour; Dianne (Ray) Gronski, Pulaski; Bob Katch, Appleton; Mary Strehlow, Pulaski; Debbie (Steve) Buschel, Pelican Lake; Dan (Renee) Katch, Freedom; Steve Katch, Seymour; Sandy Hendzel, Kaukauna; Nancy (Fred) Leisgang, Seymour; and Kathy Katch, Elcho, and Jan Spaude, Green Bay; and her furry friend, Dozer.
Sue was preceded in death by two brothers: Mike Spaude and Steve Spaude; one sister-in-law, Beverly Katch; brothers-in-law: Jerry Katch, Jerry Strehlow, Don Egnarski, Steve Spaude, and Michael Spaude; and her furry friend, Lacey.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, Dcn. Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place in St. John Cemetery, Seymour.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff of ThedaCare at Home Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019