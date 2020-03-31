|
Suzanne M. Kapinos
Manitowoc - Suzanne M. Kapinos, age 78, of Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020 after several years of suffering from chronic illnesses, Suzanne Kapinos went to a better place where she can walk free with her loved ones. After a life time of taking care of others, her work is done.
She was born in Milwaukee on April 9, 1941 to Lawrence and Lucille (Sickinger) Kapinos. She had one brother Robert. After her parents divorce Suzanne, Robert, and her mother moved back to Manitowoc where she grew up and always considered home.
She graduated from UW Madison with a degree in social work. She started her career in Chicago at a children's home and eventually moved to San Francisco and worked for Alameda County Social Services for 18 years, the last several of which were in Child Protection, a very challenging job.
Suzanne married Rudolph Dock on December 16, 1981. They adopted their daughter Chauncey Lucille on August 27, 1984 and their son Champ Christopher on April 30, 1990. Retiring from social work, she helped in her husband's business and especially delighted in raising their children as well as being a gourmet cook, an accomplished knitter and needle worker. On October 1, 1990 Rudy passed away suddenly which led her to decide to move back to Manitowoc to raise her children closer to family.
Suzanne was a good friend to many and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Chauncey and her three children Phoebe, Arielle, and Athena and her son, Champ and his two children Ko and Lilliana. She was preceded in death by all of her family including her sister-in-law, Nancy, who took special care of Suzanne in her later years. Ironically, she died two years to the date of Nancy.
Cremation has taken place and due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin, a Memorial Mass and public visitation will take place a later date with burial at Evergreen Cemetery to be announced by the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Her cousin, Jeanette, who currently looked after her would like to thank all the care takers at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice who helped keep her comfortable as well as her longtime friend, Angeline from San Francisco and Beth in Manitowoc. Jeanette would like you to know that they had many interesting and funny conversations talking about their family, childhood and the farm. Jeanette would always tell her that "cousins are friends forever."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020