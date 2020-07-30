1/
Suzanne Petroff Goffard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Petroff Goffard

Green Bay - Suzanne Petroff Goffard, 80, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1940 to the late Ratko and Mary Petroff.

Suzanne was an amazing painter; she especially loved painting barns and Door County scenes. Suzanne worked for the News Chronicle for many years. She was an avid Packer fan and loved Brett Favre. She loved working as an usher and ticket taker at Packer games. Suzanne was also a member of the Red Hatters Club of Sturgeon Bay. Suzanne loved being a grandma to her grandchildren as well as her great grandchildren.

Suzanne is survived by her daughters: Wendy Hoholek, Heidi Hoholek and Cheryl (Greg) Van De Hei; grandchildren: Alex (Chelsea), Jenny (Ben) and Jason (special friend Jenna); great grandchildren: Tony and Eli. She is also survived by her brother, Edward (Elizabeth) Petroff. Suzanne will also miss her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Mary Petroff Fredrichs, Peter Petroff, George Petroff, Margaret Petroff Cominski, Helen Maki and James Petroff.

Private services will be held in Stambaugh, MI. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved