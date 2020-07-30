Suzanne Petroff Goffard
Green Bay - Suzanne Petroff Goffard, 80, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1940 to the late Ratko and Mary Petroff.
Suzanne was an amazing painter; she especially loved painting barns and Door County scenes. Suzanne worked for the News Chronicle for many years. She was an avid Packer fan and loved Brett Favre. She loved working as an usher and ticket taker at Packer games. Suzanne was also a member of the Red Hatters Club of Sturgeon Bay. Suzanne loved being a grandma to her grandchildren as well as her great grandchildren.
Suzanne is survived by her daughters: Wendy Hoholek, Heidi Hoholek and Cheryl (Greg) Van De Hei; grandchildren: Alex (Chelsea), Jenny (Ben) and Jason (special friend Jenna); great grandchildren: Tony and Eli. She is also survived by her brother, Edward (Elizabeth) Petroff. Suzanne will also miss her nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Mary Petroff Fredrichs, Peter Petroff, George Petroff, Margaret Petroff Cominski, Helen Maki and James Petroff.
Private services will be held in Stambaugh, MI. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
