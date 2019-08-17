|
Sylvia E. Blasczyk
Oneida - Sylvia E. Blasczyk, 86, Oneida, passed away peacefully on Friday August 16, 2019. She was born July 6, 1933 to the late Raymond and Pearl (Stevens) Sorenson. On December 31, 1949 she married Joseph Blasczyk.
Sylvia enjoyed playing cards and Bingo, but she will be most remembered for is being such a positive and loving person, whom enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children; Julie (George) Lemerond, Jerry Blasczyk, Jean Metoxen, as well as 11 grandchildren, her great grandchildren, and special friend Laverne Lentz.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, and her children; Joseph Jr., and John.
Friends may call after 9:00AM Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Church of the Holy Apostles, Oneida, until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM with Deacon Deborah Heckel officiating. The Oneida Hymn Singers will sing at 10:30AM. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Special thanks to Anna John Nursing Home, Dr. Tim, Wendy, and all her nursing staff and C.N.A.,'s
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019