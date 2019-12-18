Services
Sylvia Elaine (Reinke) Nelson


1925 - 2019
Sylvia Elaine (Reinke) Nelson

Goodman - Our Mother told us that God wanted a great Christmas so he was going to spend it with her. Today (December 17, 2019) we lost the light of our lives. Sylvia was born on September 14, 1925 to William and Margaret (Peterson) Reinke. She graduated from Seymour High School in 1944. She was married in May 1946 to Donald Royce Nelson.

She enjoyed the 25 years she worked at Schreiber Foods and the many, many friends she made there. Sylvia seemed to make friends wherever she lived. Belonging to not one, but two red hatters groups. We will long remember the summers she had with us and her grandchildren at the lake. The beauty contests, the sleepovers and games, along with her great sense of humor. We all wanted to be her. So devoted to her family and always there for any of us that needed a shoulder to cry on or an extra $20 at the casino. (or family card game) She enjoyed collecting angels, chickadees and feeding the birds. To say she will be missed is an understatement. Godspeed Grandma. And I'm sure God will have the best Christmas ever!

Sylvia is survived by her children: Gary (Jane) Nelson, Dennis (Patti) Nelson, Jeffrey (Vicki) Nelson, Randy (Cindy) Nelson, James (MaryBeth) Nelson, Jill (Jeff) Kohlbeck and Kevin (Brenda) Nelson. Many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survived by her sister, Alice Bluma and sister-in-law, Jackie Reinke.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents, her brothers Bill, Robert, Melvin, Elmer and Ervin Reinke. Sisters, Gladys Buck, and Myrtle Reis. Brothers-in-law, Harry Bluma, Elmer Reis, Phil Buck, Lowell Nelson, Orville Wussow, Norman Nelson. Sisters-in-law, Elsie Reinke, Helen Reinke, Agnes Nelson, Doris Wussow and Gerry Nelson.

A huge thank you to Shannon, Cindy and Bridgette for the loving care you provided to our Mother.

There will be a private service for family members at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family of Sylvia Nelson online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
