Sylvia G. Kleczewski
Green Bay - Sylvia Kleczewski, 86, passed away peacefully at home early Friday morning, July 19, 2019. Born July 29, 1932, in the Pulaski area, she is the daughter of the late Raymond and Theresa (Czarnik) Lepak. Sylvia married Don Kleczewski on May 23, 1952, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. She worked as a tailor from 1967 until 1990 for many of the Green Bay men's clothing stores. Sylvia enjoyed sewing, stitching, flower gardening, feeding her birds, and making handkerchiefs and various other arts and crafts for family and friends. She will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma.
Sylvia is survived by her husband of 67 years, Don; three children, Donald "Dusty" (Beth) Kleczewski, Donna Schaut, and Denise Kleczewski, all of the Green Bay area; five grandchildren, Brett (Kelley) Kleczewski, Nathan (Kayla) Kleczewski, Michael (Corinne) Kleczewski, Megan (Ryan) Rasmussen, and Molly (Aaron) Armstrong; six great-grandchildren, Kellan, Beckham, Alivia, Liam, Hutson, and Parker; two sisters, Vicky Lepak and Ginny (Tom) Ferris; canine companion, Miley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Debra; and one brother, Larry (Shirley) Lepak.
Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 9 am until the time of the funeral at 11 am with her nephew and Godson, Fr. Kieran Kleczewski officiating. Entombment in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019