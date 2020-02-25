Resources
Sylvia M. Mueller

Sylvia M. Mueller Obituary
Sylvia M. Mueller

Went to her Heavenly Home Friday, February 21, 2020. Age 94. Loving wife of the late Harold. Beloved mother of Lois (Gordon), Chuck and Karen (Loren). Incredible grandma of Linsey (Thomas), Casey (Jennifer), Hillary (Eric) and Kayla (Andrew). Adoring GG to Rowan, Felix and Monroe. Also loved by other relatives and many friends.

Visitation at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH 10025 W. North Ave; Wauwatosa, Thursday, February 27, 11AM-12:45PM. Funeral Service 1PM. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
