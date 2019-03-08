|
Sylvia Vande Corput
Seymour - Sylvia Agnes (Huettl) Vande Corput, 87, Seymour, passed away Wednesday morning, March 6th, 2019. She was born October 21st, 1931 to the late Joseph & Agnes (Leininger) Huettl.
She graduated from Seymour High School Class of 1949 and Kaukauna Normal Teaching School in 1951. From 1952-1956 she lived in Alaska and while there, worked at the General Depot located on Fort Richardson Army base.
In addition to raising seven children, she held different jobs that included: teaching at Isaar, Pleasant Hill and Plain View Country Schools. farming, working at the Seymour Times-Press and for 25 years drove bus for the Huettl Family business.
Sylvia was a member of St. John Catholic Church and was a member of the Christian Mothers organization. She taught catechism for many years at St. Sebastian in Isaar and at St. John in Seymour, and enjoyed the bible studies in her later years.
Her hobbies over the years were crocheting, making baby blankets and quilts for her children and grandchildren, exchanging books with special friends, playing cards with her 1949 classmates, special car rides with her children and spending time during the summer at her children's cottages.
Survivors include her children: Steve (Jan) Vande Corput, Debra (Rick) Gagnow, Richard (Brenda) Vande Corput, Randall (Kris) Vande Corput, James (Laura) Vande Corput, Ronald (Janice) Vande Corput, and Laurie (Greg) Van Handel; 14 grandchildren: Greg (Jill) Vande Corput, Angie (Greg) Shepard, Susan (Wayne) Meyer, Christopher (Julie) Gagnow, Nicholas (Lori) Gagnow, Lindsey Pinkley, Logan (special friend, Jena) Vande Corput, Adrianna (Daniel) Pynenberg, Ashley (Nathan) Prince, Megan (fiancé, Michael) Vande Corput, Jacob Vande Corput, Tyler Vande Corput, Madison (fiancé, Mason) Van Handel, and Caden Van Handel;12 great-grandchildren: Vivian, Lillian, Andrew, Eli, Tristan, Rain, Justin, Emma, Jacob, Vincent, Marcus & Jackson; 1 great-great-granddaughter: Penelope. Further survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Lavern Vande Corput; and many special nephews and nieces.
Sylvia was proceeded in death by her 6 brothers and special sisters-in-law who she considered her own sisters. To her brothers she was known as Sis or Babe. Gerald and Stella Huettl, Ivo and Gladys Huettl, Francis and Eileen Huettl, Joseph and Virginia Huettl, Ervin and Dorothy Huettl, Bernard and Mary Huettl; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Frank (Esther) Vande Corput; Marie (Joe) Hietpas, Anna Rutledge; Augusta (Ben) Schweiner; Margaret (Ernest) Janssen, Cecilia (Lawrence) Waller, Martin (Kathryn) Vande Corput, Josephine (Mike) Henn, Dorothy (Marcus) Roskom, Herbert (Dorothy) Vande Corput and John (Peggy) Vande Corput.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a parish prayer service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Fr. Bob Kabat and Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to Sylvia's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Sylvia's memory to be given to her favorite causes.
A special thank you to daughter-in-law, Brenda, for the exceptional relationship you had with Mom. She considered you as one of her own children.
The family would like to thank Deacon Rich for your visits, prayers and friendship, the Good Shepard staff and community for the care and companionship they have given our mom during mom's stay, and to Unity Hospice for their compassion and the exceptional care to mom and our family.
A mom's hug lasts forever.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019