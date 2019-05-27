|
Tami Lorraine Gonzales, 48, of Green Bay passed away at home surrounded by her family on May 26, 2019. She was born March 22, 1971, daughter of Carl and Joyce (Johnson) Krause.
She attended Seymour High School graduating in 1989.
On July 18, 1998, she was united in marriage to her love, Ruben S. Gonzales, Jr.
Tami's passion was children, having cared for many children at her daycare. She loved her children with all her heart and soul. Tami was very accepting and caring for all those she met. Her sense of humor will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Ruben; daughter, Alyssa Gonzales; son, Jeremy (Dareisha) Gonzales; grandsons, Jaxon and Hendrix; parents, Carl and Joyce Krause; siblings: Dean (Marlene) Krause, Tina (Randy) Riegert, Kevin (Lynn) Krause, Diane (Greg) Weis, Pamela (John) Carew, and Brian (Kara) Krause; sister-in-law, Dianne Krause. She is further survived by her fur children, Tequila and Kahlua; Ruben's family; special cousin, Kris Chanek; godparents: Lynda and Bob Appleton; other relatives, and friends.
Tami was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Krause; godson, Spencer Friebel.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Natalie Kramer officiating. Burial will take place in the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Tami's wishes are for memorials to be used towards Alyssa's education.
Online condolences may be expressed to Tami's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2019