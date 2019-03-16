|
Tammi Joyelle McGillivray
Green Bay - Tammi Joyelle McGillivray (Wensing, Jakubiec), age 42, of Green Bay, passed away Saturday, March 2nd, 2019. Born June 10th, 1976, she was the daughter of Richard and Susan (Wensing) Hansen. A 1994 Green Bay West High School graduate, she attended Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. She graduated with her Associate's degree, and had been enjoying her work as a Brand ambassador for 8 years.
Tammi loved spending time on her boat and with friends and family, hunting for great bargains, and making people laugh with her humor and stories. She was always there for anyone in need. Tammi was preceded in death by her parents, Susan Hansen (Wensing) and Richard Hansen; her paternal grandparents Ralph and Mary Hansen; and maternal grandparents Donald and Beverly Wensing.
She is survived by her fiancee, Dean Trepanier; her sister, Crystal Berk; her friends, Dean and Lisa Trepanier, Vicky Gerondale, Marilyn Kadinger (Trepanier), Jessica Green, and Sonya Anderson; her granddaughters, Samantha and Abbygail; her nephews, Reese Berk Jr. and Trey Berk; nieces, Crissy Berk and Claireese Berk; her favorite nephew, Zeph Childers; and her favorite niece, Tatum Childers.
Visitation at Sepia Chapel, 3562 Finger Rd, Monday March 18, from 3 PM until the time of the service at 4 PM with Rev. Will Tabb officiating. A reception will follow. Simply Cremation is assisting the family.
