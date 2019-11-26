Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
2270 S. Oneida St.
Green Bay, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
2270 S. Oneida St.
Green Bay, WI
Ted Allan Brzezinski


1948 - 2019
Ted Allan Brzezinski Obituary
Ted Allan Brzezinski

Ted Allan Brzezinski passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ted was born on March 7, 1948 in Honolulu, HI to Henry and Harriet (Erickson) Brzezinski. As a child of a Marine, Ted lived in many different places around the United States including Florida, Virginia, and Marquette MI. Ultimately the family settled down in Iron River, MI where he graduated from Iron River H.S. Ted put himself through college at Michigan Technological University, by running a small minnow business, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

Ted married Sally (Shepich) on June 21, 1975. Ted spent the majority of his career at Schreiber Foods in Green Bay. Talented and accomplished in his contributions, Ted holds patents for cheese packaging machines he helped design. An introvert to the fullest extent of the word, Ted had a comedic timing as dry and precise as his work on the mundane repair projects he was often assigned by his family. Ted built a cabin in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Perch Lake, a retreat he was extremely proud of and shared generously with his children and grandchildren. Ted was an avid hunter, fisher, Packer fan, dad, grandpa, husband, and provider.

Ted will be missed by his wife Sally, children Katie (Patrick) Grabner, Josh (Megan) Brzezinski, Crystal Brzezinski, grandchildren Ben, Bo, Greta, Finn, Nora, Eva, Chase; brother Roger (Chris) Brzezinski, nieces, nephews, and large extended family.

Funeral will be held on Saturday, November 30th at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St. Green Bay WI. Visitation will be from 9-11 with a funeral mass at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation https://www.alivingtribute.org/
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
