Ted L. Gifford



Green Bay - Ted Leslie Gifford, loving husband, wonderful father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, passed away suddenly, Friday, March 8, 2019 in Bend, OR. Ted died doing what he loved: while on a Nordic ski trip near Mt. Bachelor, he and his companion encountered dangerous snow conditions. Despite being rescued, Ted passed away peacefully at St. George Hospital with his son and wife by his side. He was born on July 14, 1949 in Pasadena, CA to Duane and Dorothy (Hoppe) Gifford. Ted and his wife, Teresa have lived in Green Bay, WI since 2001, after raising their family in Anchorage, AK.



Ted grew up in Ontario, CA graduating from Chaffey High School in 1967. Ted was an adventurer his whole life, in fact, the morning after his high school graduation, he left to bicycle through Europe with friends. After attaining a university degree from UCSB, followed by an advanced degree from UC Berkeley in mathematics, Ted set off on a lifetime of adventure by moving to Alaska. Soon he was teaching college math and founded a consulting company during the Alaskan pipeline boom. A professor of computer science at University of Alaska, Ted started on sabbatical Ted and his family moved to Georgia so Ted could work on his master's and doctorate degree in Operations Research at Georgia Tech. He played rugby for many years in Alaska, and traveled the world for both business and pleasure. Even after a double knee replacement Ted remained an avid sailor, skier, and biker. Ted was set to retire next month from Schneider National in Green Bay, WI.



Ted is survived by his wife, Teresa; his sons, Duncan (Laura) of San Francisco, CA and Ethan (Kristin) of Alingsas, Sweden; his grandson, Cameron of San Francisco; sisters, Denise Ellard of Poway, CA and Jeannie (Walt) Cecka of Berkeley, CA; many nieces and nephews residing all over the US; and many friends and associates around the world.



Services for Ted are pending. For updates on a service date/times or for more information, please visit this memorial site: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/ted-leslie-gifford/359 where you may also leave a fond remembrance of Ted for his family. Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements: www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



If you would like to donate in remembrance of Ted, please consider the Search and Rescue Foundation in Deschutes County, Oregon at deschutessearchandrescue.org/donate, or at the memorial site listed above. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary