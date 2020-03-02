|
|
Terence "Terry" Keegan
De Pere - Terence "Terry" John Keeganpassed away peacefully at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, WI on 2/29/20 at the age of 76.
He was preceded in death byhis Father Donald T. Keegan and Mother LaVerne M. Keegan of Green Bay, WI., his sister in law Mary Keegan of Green Bay, and brother in laws Rollie Bochek of Maplewood, WI and Tony Kerscher of Maplewood, WI.
He is survived by his best friend and lovingwifeLinda of 52years. They were married inGreen Bay, WI at St Peter and Paul Catholic Church on 3/30/68. Terry attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in DePere, WI.
Terry is lovingly remembered byhis daughter Kathleen "Kathy" VerBoort of DePere, WI and daughter Karla Keegan of Omaha, Nebraska, Kathy's children Morgan and Brooke, and Karla's children Kaden and Kassidy, his Twin Sister Mary Sevcik and her husband Don of Ashwaubenon, Brother Dan Keegan and his wife Janne' of Westport, New York and brother John Keegan and his wife Audrey of Green Bay, He is also survived by sister in law Pat Wickman and her husband Richard and sister in law Judy Bochek.
He was born inMadison, WI on August 7, 1943 and attended Annunciation Catholic Grade School, graduated fromGreen Bay West High School in1961 and soon after joined the United States Marines having graduated from Helicopter Hydraulics Mechanic School in Memphis Tennessee. He served at MCAF New River North Carolina making several cruises on Helicopter carriers at various locations in the world, including the Caribbean and Europe. He was given numerous medals and certificates for missions beyond the normal call of duty and was given an honorable discharge from the Marines in 1966.
He worked at Paper Converting Machine Company in Green Bay for 39 years retiring in 2005. While at Paper Converting, he worked in Customer Service, Sales Engineering and retired as Business Development Manager traveling throughout the world in International Sales to countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Europe, Middle East, Far East and Latin America.
Terry and his wife Linda were season ticket holders for the Green Bay Packers and in their earlier years attended most home games. Terry enjoyed swimming, golf, skiing and woodworking and was past secretary of North Eastern Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild in Green Bay. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren taking them on vacations, swimming, snow skiing, and making numerous woodworking furniture items. He was a special help to his grandchild with their school lessons often times skyping them to help them where needed for school. He and Linda traveled on vacations with close friends to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, Mexico, Canada and throughout the United States. They were residents of Florida for several years living in cities such as Fort Pierce, North Fort Myers and Estero, plus Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Terry was always available to lend a hand to those in need including building projects, home repairs, lawnmower and snow blower repairs, and electrical work. He always prided himself on his wood working, gardening and lawn work.
The visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes, De Pere, WI 54115 on Friday, March 6th at 9am-11amwith Mass of Christian Burial11am with Fr. Peter Ambting O.Praem. officiating. His ashes will be placed at Allouez Mausoleum on Webster Ave in Green Bay. Condolences for the family may be offered online atwww.ryanfh.com. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Special thanks to Unity Hospice, for all their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020