Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Teresa C. Chandler Obituary
Teresa C. Chandler, age 96, began her new journey to join her husband on February 19, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1923 the daughter of the late Donald and Nicoletta (Valentino) Giaquanto.

Teresa Speich married Charles Chandler, March 30, 1963 in New York and they shared 55 loving years together.

Teresa is survived by 3 daughters: Carol (Jim) De Franceschi, MI, Linda (Ray Jr.) Maze, and Tristan (Sarah) MacLeod; 2 sons, Lance Mason, NY and Francis Mason, NY; 7 grandchildren: Keith (Kellie) Bardouche, MI, Kandis Kinder, MI, Kirk Bardouche, MI, Ray Maze III, WI, Cynthia Furru, WI, Kevin (Kari) Speich, WI and Michelle Mason, NV; 3 great-grandsons: Brandon, Alex and Anthony; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Matthew, Mia and Jack and 2 sisters-in-law, Barbara Brackett, OK and Betty Lee, TX. She is further survived by a daugther-in-law, Ginny Speich and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2019, a son, Richard Speich; parents.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 PM. Burial will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Teresa's name.

Teresa's family would like to thank Dr. R. Timmens and Dr. Mark Jenson as well as the Bellin Memorial Hospital ICU and 2nd floor staff for all the wonderful care that was given.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2020
