Teresa "Terri" M. LaundrieGreen Bay - Terri Laundrie, 66, Green Bay, passed away in the comfort of her own home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Allouez. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Tom Rynebeau officiating. DUE TO THE COVID-19 CONCERNS, THE CHURCH RESPECTFULLY ASKS ALL ATTENDING THE VISITATION TO PLEASE BRING AND WEAR A MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE BUILDING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALL TIMES.A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition.