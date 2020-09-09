Teresa "Terri" M. LaundrieGreen Bay - Terri Laundrie, 66, passed away in the comfort of her own home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Terri was born in Green Bay July 13, 1954 to Rita (Janssen) and Myron Laundrie, who were waiting to take her hand and join them in heaven. Terri graduated from Cathedral and Preble High. Most of Terri's career was working as a secretary and data entry specialist. The end of her career included working in medical records at a local clinic. Terri enjoyed spending time with her family and friends throughout her life. She was a very social person, loving the water, whether it was boating or floating in a pool, campfires, steak fry's, the annual Margarita party with her WOW friends, or watching her nephews in their various sports, especially hockey. She was very proud of them and lived for any event in their life. She was somewhat of an expert, but not as good as her sister, at making their mom's famous caramel recipe and loved handing them out at the boys' hockey games. Terri always looked forward to holidays and special gatherings with her family. Later in life she enjoyed the simple things like holding her great niece, Kiara, showing off any pictures she had of her, or grabbing lunch with the new friends she made where she lived.Terri is survived by her siblings Tom (Pam), Mark (Shelly Pavloski), and Chris (Jerry) VanSchyndel along with nephews Luke ( Gabi Charles) VanSchyndel and Alex VanSchyndel, and the newest addition to her family, her great niece, Kiara. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Rita, maternal grandparents, Charles and Gladys Janssen and paternal grandparents, Winfred and Mary Laundrie, beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Allouez. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Tom Rynebeau officiating. . DUE TO THE COVID-19 CONCERNS, THE CHURCH RESPECTFULLY ASKS ALL ATTENDING THE VISITATION TO PLEASE BRING AND WEAR A MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE BUILDING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALL TIMES.A special thank you to Unity Hospice and Nurse Sam, for their brief but wonderful care they gave our sister in her time of need.