Teri L. Andacht-Genal
Green Bay - Teri L. Andacht-Genal, 65, passed away surrounded by friends and family on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1954, in Brookfield, WI to Donald and Dorothy "Bobbie" (Schiller) Andacht.
Teri worked at Bellin Hospital in Obstetrics for 41 years. She had a zest for life and enjoyed knitting, golfing, traveling and watching the Packers. Teri treasured time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed volunteering at her church and other organizations.
Teri is survived by her husband, Jeff; her children, Emily (Chad) Goetsch, Ben Genal, and Matt (Brittney) Genal; grandchildren, Bryn, Piper and Calvin Goetsch, and Mason and Lorelai Genal; her siblings, Tim (Mary Lou) Andacht and Tracy (Richard) Winn; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Bobbie Andacht.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 9; concluding with a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at SS. Edward and Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Rd., from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Teri's name.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staffs of the Bellin Cancer Team and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019