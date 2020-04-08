Services
Teri T. Gaedtke Obituary
Teri T. Gaedtke

LITTLE SUAMICO - Teri T. Gaedtke, Little Suamico resident, passed away unexpectedly April 4, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1961 to Wilmer and Alice Gaedtke. Teri enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was also an avid Packer fan and golf enthusiast. Teri also enjoyed his time up north with family and friends.

He is survived by a daughter and a son, Alana ( Jesse ) Ferron and their children Arianna, Austin and Jaylinn Ferron; son Gastin Gaedtke; sisters Lori ( Don ) Harrill and their children Jason ( Kristi ) Harrill; Josh Harrill and girlfriend Cat; Jeremy Harrill; Lisa Roulette and boyfriend John Liebergen and her children Ryne ( Brooke ) Roulette; Tyler Roulette and girlfriend Brianna; great nieces and nephew, cousins and many special friends.

Teri was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date along with his mother, Alice Gaedtke, who passed away on March 22, 2020.

Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com

Many thanks to the Little Suamico first responders, Brown County Sheriff's Department and special friend Jason Schaut.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
