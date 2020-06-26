Terrance (Terry) Schwietz
De Pere - Terrance (Terry) Joseph Schwietz, 63, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 after battling cancer for 6 years. He was born August 5, 1956 in St. Paul Minnesota to Lorraine & Peter Schwietz. Terry married LuAnn Jozwiak Schwietz on September 20, 1980. Along with LuAnn, Terry's life is being celebrated by his son Nicolas (Laura), daughter Jenna, 4 grandchildren Estelle, Evelyn, Harrison, Holden and siblings Mike (Sue), Pat, Gene (Barb) and JoAnne.
Terry prided himself on his ability to create successful businesses in the fields of insurance, property management and construction and remodeling. Terry enjoyed attempting to beat everyone at Trivia and cribbage. He spent his free time golfing, skydiving, coaching soccer and hockey and watching Wheel of Fortune with Lu. Some of our favorite memories of Terry include late night conversations with his kids, his strange and dry sense of humor, goofing around with the grandkids and most importantly family trips.
A special thanks to Chris Bacos, Gary Lofquist and Stephanie and Pat Stoehr for their love and support during this difficult time. We appreciate the special care provided by Jessica and Stefany through Aurora Hospice.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date. Visit https://everloved.com/life-of/terry-schwietz/ to share your memories about Terry.
De Pere - Terrance (Terry) Joseph Schwietz, 63, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 after battling cancer for 6 years. He was born August 5, 1956 in St. Paul Minnesota to Lorraine & Peter Schwietz. Terry married LuAnn Jozwiak Schwietz on September 20, 1980. Along with LuAnn, Terry's life is being celebrated by his son Nicolas (Laura), daughter Jenna, 4 grandchildren Estelle, Evelyn, Harrison, Holden and siblings Mike (Sue), Pat, Gene (Barb) and JoAnne.
Terry prided himself on his ability to create successful businesses in the fields of insurance, property management and construction and remodeling. Terry enjoyed attempting to beat everyone at Trivia and cribbage. He spent his free time golfing, skydiving, coaching soccer and hockey and watching Wheel of Fortune with Lu. Some of our favorite memories of Terry include late night conversations with his kids, his strange and dry sense of humor, goofing around with the grandkids and most importantly family trips.
A special thanks to Chris Bacos, Gary Lofquist and Stephanie and Pat Stoehr for their love and support during this difficult time. We appreciate the special care provided by Jessica and Stefany through Aurora Hospice.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date. Visit https://everloved.com/life-of/terry-schwietz/ to share your memories about Terry.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.