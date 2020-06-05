Terri L. Spaanem
Crivitz - Terri L. Spaanem, 65, Crivitz, formerly of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1954, in Madison to Raymond and Beatrice (Krause) Spaanem. Terri and Al enjoyed the last three winters in Northport, Florida.
Terri graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1972. She attended college at UWGB and later completed the Jewelry Design Course through NWTC. Terri worked at Proctor and Gamble for over 25 years, retiring at the age of 48. In her retirement, she started her own jewelry business, Creative Custom Jewelry, where she designed all kinds of jewelry for people, even winning awards.
Terri was an extremely artistic person, regardless of the medium and especially loved taking pictures of sunsets. She always lived her life as if it were an adventure. Terri loved the water and enjoyed her home with Al on Lake Noquebay. Every home she lived in was specially landscaped with beautiful gardens. She was an adoring grandmother to her very much-loved grandchildren. Terri also loved traveling the world, having visited many countries and developing friendships that lasted a lifetime. Rarely did she meet someone who did not become her friend.
Survivors include her husband, Al Williams; children, Brandon (Jessica) Williams, Nick (Cassie Raetkin) Williams; grandchildren, Lucy, Vance, Connor, Abigail; her mother, Beatrice; sisters, Karen (Peter) Knox, Dawn (Chris) Cravillion, Cheryl Taylor; special cousin, Julie Krause; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Patrick (Barb) Williams, Ann (Steve) Achter, Rose (Sam) Malek; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond; grandparents, Pearl and Orville Krause; and father-in-law, Harold Williams.
A private service will be held. When restrictions of the pandemic are lifted, a public Celebration of Terri's Life will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Terri Spaanem's family and they will be forwarded on.
A memorial fund has been established in Terri's name to benefit local animal rescue organizations.
Crivitz - Terri L. Spaanem, 65, Crivitz, formerly of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1954, in Madison to Raymond and Beatrice (Krause) Spaanem. Terri and Al enjoyed the last three winters in Northport, Florida.
Terri graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1972. She attended college at UWGB and later completed the Jewelry Design Course through NWTC. Terri worked at Proctor and Gamble for over 25 years, retiring at the age of 48. In her retirement, she started her own jewelry business, Creative Custom Jewelry, where she designed all kinds of jewelry for people, even winning awards.
Terri was an extremely artistic person, regardless of the medium and especially loved taking pictures of sunsets. She always lived her life as if it were an adventure. Terri loved the water and enjoyed her home with Al on Lake Noquebay. Every home she lived in was specially landscaped with beautiful gardens. She was an adoring grandmother to her very much-loved grandchildren. Terri also loved traveling the world, having visited many countries and developing friendships that lasted a lifetime. Rarely did she meet someone who did not become her friend.
Survivors include her husband, Al Williams; children, Brandon (Jessica) Williams, Nick (Cassie Raetkin) Williams; grandchildren, Lucy, Vance, Connor, Abigail; her mother, Beatrice; sisters, Karen (Peter) Knox, Dawn (Chris) Cravillion, Cheryl Taylor; special cousin, Julie Krause; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Patrick (Barb) Williams, Ann (Steve) Achter, Rose (Sam) Malek; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond; grandparents, Pearl and Orville Krause; and father-in-law, Harold Williams.
A private service will be held. When restrictions of the pandemic are lifted, a public Celebration of Terri's Life will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Terri Spaanem's family and they will be forwarded on.
A memorial fund has been established in Terri's name to benefit local animal rescue organizations.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.