Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
3370 Deerfield Ave
Suamico, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
3370 Deerfield Ave
Suamico, WI
Terri Maus

McFarland - Terri "Ters" Maus, 54, McFarland, was taken from us on Saturday, February 22, 2020, following a short battle from a brain hemorrhage. The daughter of Janice (Barth) and Louis Hylok was born and raised in Suamico. She spent most of her adolescent years involved in sports and staying active, as well as being a sibling to Renee, Bryan, and Kevin Hylok.

On June 8, 1990, Terri married Roger Maus, the love of her life. The couple spent years and years traveling all around the United States, flipping houses and enjoying the time they spent together. Her favorite place to live was Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She loved every aspect of it, including that her first child, Colin Maus, was born in Doylestown.

In 2001, Roger and Terri moved back to Madison to be closer to her parents, Janice and Louis, who still resided in Green Bay. Her dad, Louis, preceded her in death in 2016. Her second child, Madalyn Maus, was born in Madison. As the years passed, Terri and Roger built a house on Lake Kegonsa, where they introduced water activities to the family. Terri had a stand-up jet-ski, and it was her passion to go out and ride just as the sun was setting. The whole family enjoyed going out on the boat, as well as wake-surfing. She was very family-oriented; the most caring and kind-hearted person. Her family was her world. Spending time with them, being there for them, and seeing her kids succeed was what she lived for. Every person who had even a simple conversation with Terri could feel her kind and giving heart. A second did not go by without feeling the love she put into the world.

Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. Benedict Church, 3370 Deerfield Ave., Suamico, at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Judah Pigon presiding.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
