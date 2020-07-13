Terry Joe VincentNeenah - Terry Joe Vincent, 55, of Neenah, WI passed away on July 7, 2020. Terry was born in Green Bay on October 10, 1964 to Dale and Jean Vincent (Derozier). He grew up in Marinette and graduated from Luxemburg in 1984.Terry worked as a truck driver most recently for AirGas. Terry married Gina Spross on July 11, 1991. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. We will miss his smile and great sense of humor.He is survived by his wife Gina, daughters Heidi (Jesse) Maye and Alyssa (Justin) Vincent, father Dale (Barbara) Vincent, mother Jean Vincent, siblings Todd (Maribeth) Tim, Julie (Louis) Willie, Brian (Linda), Gregg (Jammy), Dan (Jocelyn), Mindy (Eric) Campbell, grandchild Noah Paulson, mother-in-law Roana Spross, brother-in-law Brad (Ann), sister-in-laws Brenda (Neil) Tuthill, Kelly (Jason) Taylor and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father-in-law Richard Spross and nephew Nathan Vincent.Memorial Services will be held at Calvary Temple Assembly of God (Marinette) at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 18. A Celebration of Life will be held at Knights of Columbus (Marinette) from 12-4 pm on Saturday, August 29.