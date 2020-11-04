1/1
Terry John Vanden Langenberg
Terry John Vanden Langenberg

Green Bay - Terry John Vanden Langenberg, 59, of Green Bay passed away on October 23, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Green Bay on June 27, 1961 to the late Marv and Lorraine (Tonon) Vanden Langenberg.

Terry graduated from Preble High School and was presently employed at Bellin Hospital. He was a talented woodworker and mechanic who truly enjoyed a challenge. Luckily for his friends and relatives he was generous with his time and always willing to lend a helping hand. Terry enjoyed spending time at the family cottage throughout his youth which developed into a lifelong love of fishing and camping.

Terry will be deeply missed by fiance, Paula Johns-Brice and her son Justin (Kailyn) Schultz, his brothers and sisters, Roger (Georgianna) Vanden Langenberg, Sandra (Tim) Nuthals, Daniel (Kaye) Vanden Langenberg, Charlene (Mike) Tursky and Nancy (Bermie) Bolzenthal. Terry will also be missed by his canine companion, Shiloh.

Due to COVID concerns, there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Unity Staff for their care and compassion to Terry and his family at this difficult time.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
