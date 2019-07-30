|
|
Terry Pasterski
Green Bay - Terry Pasterski, wife, mother, daughter, friend, and community volunteer passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 72 following a brief illness.
Terry was born on November 10, 1946 in California to John and Ginney Amen. She graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1964. On November 4, 1967 she married Judd F. Pasterski.
Terry worked for Sears and St. Jude Parish for many years while raising her children. Outside of her family, her true passion was the volunteer work she did for our community, even up to the point of her passing.
Terry's impressive list of volunteering while raising her children include, but is not limited to, Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), Board of Education, Cheerleader coach at St. Jude School and coaching in the West Side Lions Softball.
Terry was involved with her spiritual life, attending weekly Mass, serving on the St. Jude Parish Council, the Quad-Parish Pastoral Council, and Chairwoman of the Quad-Parish Winterfest.
Terry took great pride in the work she did for our community as well, from being the Director of Green Bay Celebrate Americafest, Green Bay Board of Directors for Rawhide, Isaac Walton Board of Directors, and volunteering for On Broadway, Inc. for many, many years!
Anyone who knew Terry knew she had a love for water skiing. She was a judge and served on the Board of Directors for the National Show Ski Association, was the Safety Director for the Waterboard Warriors, and Secretary for the Wisconsin Waterski Federation.
Terry most certainly enjoyed watching the Packers and was a stockholder as well. Not a game would go by without her giving out a "Go Pack Go!" and making sure no matter how good or bad the team was, she remained a loyal Packer fan. Besides being a loyal Packer fan, all who associated with her knew Terry was a loyal friend.
Terry is survived by her mother, Ginney; son, Luke (Heather) Pasterski; daughter, Renny (Tim) Diedrich; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jon) DesChane (and great-grandchildren, Jack and Brooks) and Parker Diedrich; along with her brother, Brad Coury and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Terry had so many water ski and church friends, too numerous to name everyone. A few of her very special friends, who will miss her greatly, are Donna Pasterski, Laure Ponce, Cathy Luiting, Kay Evans, Rheda Jelen, Sister Pat Clement, and Barb and Ron Roskoski.
Terry was preceded in death by her loving husband, Judd of 33 years; and her father, John.
The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Mary's Hospital Intensive Care Unit and Froedtert TICU for their professionalism and care.
Friends may call at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 2. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the church. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019