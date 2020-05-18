Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Pichette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Pichette


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Pichette Obituary
Terry Pichette

Green Bay - Terry "Bone" Pichette, 67, Green Bay, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on Feb. 3, 1953, to Norbert and Gladys (Bubolz) Pichette. Terry was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. He was proud of his work as a butcher with Biebel's Catering for over 40 years. He loved bringing joy to his friends and family with his food, particularly his pig roasts and 2 inch ribeyes. Those who knew Terry will greatly miss his fun-loving spirit.

Terry was a loving dad and grandpa and will be deeply missed by his children, Maria (Justin) Bournoville, Mike Pichette and Matt (Caity) Pichette; grandchildren, Juniper, Willow, Landon, Aspen, Chloe and Verity; his mother, Gladys Pichette; siblings, Sharon (Doug) Rehn and Randy Pichette; and his only niece, Lindsey Rehn.

He is preceded by his father Norbert Pichette Sr. and two infant siblings, Norbert Pichette Jr. and Mary Ann Pichette.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety the family will announce a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -