|
|
Terry Pichette
Green Bay - Terry "Bone" Pichette, 67, Green Bay, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on Feb. 3, 1953, to Norbert and Gladys (Bubolz) Pichette. Terry was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. He was proud of his work as a butcher with Biebel's Catering for over 40 years. He loved bringing joy to his friends and family with his food, particularly his pig roasts and 2 inch ribeyes. Those who knew Terry will greatly miss his fun-loving spirit.
Terry was a loving dad and grandpa and will be deeply missed by his children, Maria (Justin) Bournoville, Mike Pichette and Matt (Caity) Pichette; grandchildren, Juniper, Willow, Landon, Aspen, Chloe and Verity; his mother, Gladys Pichette; siblings, Sharon (Doug) Rehn and Randy Pichette; and his only niece, Lindsey Rehn.
He is preceded by his father Norbert Pichette Sr. and two infant siblings, Norbert Pichette Jr. and Mary Ann Pichette.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety the family will announce a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 24, 2020