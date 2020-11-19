Terry Weber
Green Bay - Terry W. Weber, age 73, of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly November 18 at home, at the age of 73. He was born in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Thelma and Henry Weber. He lived in Traverse County, MI for eight years from 1981-1988. Terry was married to his wife Judy (the love of his life) who passed away 5 years ago. They had one son, Matthew, who was living with and caring for Terry.
Terry was a Vietnam Veteran and also served in the Coast Guard. He enjoyed the Packers and Michigan Wolverines.
Terry is survived by his son, Matthew; his sisters, Betty and Shirley and brother, Bill; brothers-in-law, Stan & Linda Carroll and Bob & Claire Grall. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and the family cat, Snowflake.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; brothers, Don and Dutch and sisters, Jeanne and Jeanette and parents.
Terry will be with his Lord and Savior- his belief was in Him.
Absent in the body, present with the Lord. - 2 Corinthians 5:8
Per Terry's wishes, there will be no services held. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
