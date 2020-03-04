|
Tessa Gilley
Luxemburg - Tessa B. Gilley, 12, Pilsen, passed away peacefully in the presence of her earthly father and mother, entering into the arms of her Heavenly Father, on Monday evening, March 2, 2020. She was born in Green Bay on April 13, 2007 to Kristopher M. and Anne M. (Mleziva) Gilley.
Friends may call at the Luxemburg-Casco Primary School, 601 Marcks Lane, Luxemburg, WI, 54217, between 2:00 pm and 6:15 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Closing community prayer service at 6:30 pm on Tuesday. Visitation will continue between 8:30 am and 10:45 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Mary Church, 1412 Main Street, Luxemburg, Wi. 54217. Funeral 11:00 am on Wednesday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Gilley Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
In lieu of floral tributes and other tokens of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established in Tessa's memory.
The complete obituary will be available in Sunday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020