Thaddeus "Ted" Konopka
Sobieski - Thaddeus "Ted" Konopka, 89, Sobieski, died peacefully at home, Thursday, September 26, 2019. The son of the late Stanley and Phyllis (Dziubla) Konopka was born June 13, 1930 in Krakow. Ted graduated from Pulaski High School. After high school, Ted worked for the Larsen Orchards and was later a meat cutter. In 1952, Ted joined the United States Air Force. After his time in the service, Ted began his long-time career in construction and remained a member of the Laborers Local #330. On July 10, 1982, Ted married Louise Wiesman at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Krakow. Ted was a member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Bona Council #4439, Pulaski, The American Legion Post #337, Pulaski, and Pulaski Historical Society. Ted loved working outside taking care of his woods. He also enjoyed fishing on the Menominee River and hunting. He greatly enjoyed his recent purchase of a golf cart and could really ride around the neighborhood. Ted was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was a great storyteller, and his family loved to see the joy and love in his eyes whenever he recounted adventures, and when he teased and joked with them.
Survivors include his wife, Louise; children: Lee Wiesman of Pulaski and Steven (Debbie) Wiesman of Green Bay; seven grandchildren: Zachary (Christine) Wiesman, Brittany (Aaron) Ullmer, Casey Wiesman, Chelsey Wiesman, Micah Wiesman, Zoe Wiesman and Grace Wiesman; four great-grandchildren with one on the way: Caden, Aliyah, William and Emma; one brother, Matthew Konopka; four nephews: Richard (Margaret), Michael (Helen), Thomas and James Konopka; two nieces: Linda Orseno and Lorraine (Ronald) Capra; other relatives and friends.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; two sisters-in-law; and numerous uncles and aunts.
Friends are invited to gather with the family on Tuesday, October 1st at SS. Edward & Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd, Green Bay (Flintville) from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at church with Fr. Dave Hoffman presiding. Military honors by the Pulaski Area Veterans will follow. Burial in St. Casimir Cemetery, Krakow.
Ted's family would like to extend a special thank you to special friends John and Gary.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019