Thea Ahrenholtz
De Pere - Thea M. (Mika) Ahrenholtz, 55, De Pere, passed away at home in the early hours of Wednesday, February 20, 2019 following a long battle with cancer.
The daughter of Theodore "Ted" and Martha (Wisniewski) Mika was born in Chicago on September 27, 1963.
The youngest of three daughters, Thea graduated from Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago. She went on to receive her degree with honors from UW-Green Bay and spent most of her career in retail.
Thea and Kevin raised three boys and loved watching all of the boy's sporting events. She liked to cook, take pictures and enjoyed "visiting her cousin." She adored her grandson.
Thea is survived by her husband Kevin; their sons, Ted, Adam and Matthew; and grandson, Paxton. She is further survived by her sister, Connie (Bud) Scordo, as well other members of her extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Martha; sister, Pat (Rocky) Francone, and other extended family members.
Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere.
Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Parish, 220 S. Michigan St, De Pere. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Richard Getchel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Thea's name. To send online condolences to Thea's family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019