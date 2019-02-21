|
|
Thea Ahrenhotlz
De Pere - Thea M. (Mika) Ahrenholtz, 55, De Pere, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere.
Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Parish, 220 S. Michigan St, De Pere. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Richard Getchel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Thea's name. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. To send online condolences to the Ahrenholtz family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019