Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home
305 N. Tenth Street
De Pere, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Parish
220 S. Michigan St
De Pere, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Parish
220 S. Michigan St
De Pere, WI
Thea Ahrenhotlz

Thea Ahrenhotlz Obituary
Thea Ahrenhotlz

De Pere - Thea M. (Mika) Ahrenholtz, 55, De Pere, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere.

Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Parish, 220 S. Michigan St, De Pere. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Richard Getchel officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Thea's name. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. To send online condolences to the Ahrenholtz family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
