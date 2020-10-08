Thea Dora "Tina" NovoselatzDe Pere - With heavy heart we announce the passing of Tina Novoselatz (Thea Dora) Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 6, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1943 in Augsburg, Germany to the late Dora Thea Effinger and Leenard Zwan.On July 14th,1962 She married the love of her life Antone Novoselatz they were married 58 years. They met while he was in the Army stationed in Germany. They spent time traveling in Germany and Austria she relocated to the United States with him in May of 1962.Tina was employed at Employers Health Insurance Company for 13 years. Tina also enjoyed her time working in Retail management at Stein Mart and Gymboree.Tina was proud of becoming an American Citizen in May of 1976. Tina was active in the German American Club of Green Bay and was crowned club Princess in 1982. She was the definition of unconditional love. Her family meant everything to her. She will be remembered for her amazing smile, and fun-loving spirit. She was an incredible cook; her German Food could outdo any restaurant far and wide (not so much her Cookies). She loved her visits from her Sister Helga, and you could always find them at a local Casino sometimes winning big or having a Rattler at the bar. She was an avid knitter and loved to crochet, there was no garage sale sign she didn't spot.Tina had a great spirit and enjoyed life to the fullest. She is survived by her spouse Antone (Tony) Novoselatz. Her children Nick Novoselatz, Natalie Duca-VanIten (Eric VanIten) Rachel Francois (Scott Francois) Mike Novoselatz (Carey Mraz). Grandchild Chanel Francois-Lopez (Michael James Lopez). Siblings; Sister Helga Zwan. Brother Erwin Zwan (Ingrid Zwan) and close family friend William BongersPreceded in death by Son Anthony Novoselatz, Parents Dora Thea and Leenard Zwan. Mother and Father in law. Edith and Nicholas Novoselatz. Brother and sister in-law Jerry and Sharon Novoselatz. Brother in-law Donald Novoselatz. Nephew Thomas Zwan. Close friends Kathy Martin and Shirley Scheon. There will be a memorial service for family and extended family on Monday Oct.12, 2020 at 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Ryan Funeral Home, DePere.Special Thanks to Rennes Group Assisted living, Jessica Miller, and St Mary's ICU.