Theodore R. MartinGreen Bay - Theodore R. Martin, age 91, passed away June 6, 2020 at Edenbrook Nursing Home. Ted was born May 6, 1929, In Rockford IL. He is the son of the late Frank A. Martin and Maude (Gore) Calkins. He moved to Edenbrook Home in 2020 due to some medical issues. He made friends at the home and led a very active social life. Ted married Irene May Ordiway on January 24, 1948, in Midland, MI. They divorced on November 17, 1950. Two children have not been located that may have resulted in this union. Ted claimed to be estranged from his family.He is survived by many nieces and nephews in the Midland, MI area and a cousin Harold Lee Gore in Green Bay, WI. Also, Ted leaves behind a very special friend Judy Duca.