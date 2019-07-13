Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Theodore "Ted" Ronk


1990 - 2019
Theodore "Ted" Ronk Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Ronk

Maribel - Theodore "Ted" Ronk, 28, of Maribel, departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Ted was born on August 17, 1990 in Green Bay, son of Greg and Sheila (Marto) Ronk. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Ted enjoyed gaming, Magic the Gathering, listening to music, and fitness and body building. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and willingness to always help others. Ted had a big heart and did everything with passion and dedication.

Ted is survived by his parents: Greg and Sheila, a sister, Karianne Ronk, his fiancee, Bridget Duescher and her son Liam. He also leaves his beloved grandfathers: Norbert Ronk and Ronald Marto. Ted also leaves his niece, Rosalie Ronk, along with his uncles: Robert (Julie) Ronk, Nicholas (Melissa) Marto and aunts: Lois (Richard) Kuether, and Jo Ellen (Kim) Van Den Elzen, and numerous cousins, extended family and friends. Ted is preceded in death by his grandmothers: Jean Ronk and Janice Marto.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16th from 4 PM - 7 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating his life will follow at 7 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019
